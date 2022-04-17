No deaths from Covid-19 in 24hrs

The country reported zero death from Covid-19 for the 6th day in a row and 51 cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday.

Besides, the positivity rate was recorded at 1.04% testing 4,896 samples across the country.

So far 19,52,326 people have contacted the virus in Bangladesh since the outbreak in 2020.

Also, 326 Covid patients recovered from the viral infection during the 24 hours.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.