No death from Covid for third straight day

Bangladesh reported zero death from Covid-19 for the third day in a row in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday.

The country also reported 173 cases from the virus during the same period.

The positivity rate was recorded at 3.76%% during the same period after testing 4,603 samples across the country.

Also, 372 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.20%.

So far 29,315 people have died and 20,09,970 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.