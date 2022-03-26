No death from Covid for third straight day

For the third day in a row, the country reported zero death from Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours.

With nine deathless days, a total of six people died of the virus in the last 12 days.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate dropped to 0.89% in the preceding 24 hours with 65 people diagnosed positive for Covid-19.

One-hundred-two people tested positive for the virus the day before.

The latest figures took the country's case tally to 19,51,239 while the death toll remained unchanged at 29,118.

Also, 983 Covid patients were cured during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate registered at 96.20%.

Bangladesh reported its first case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.