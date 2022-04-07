No death from Covid for third day in a row

For the third day in a row, the country reported zero death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

Also, 44 people tested positive for the virus in the preceding 24 hours after 6,744 samples were tested across the country.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.65% during the same period.

Earlier on 4 April, one Covid death was reported, then in the last three days, no Covid death was recorded in the country.

Thirty-six tested positive for the virus the day before.

The latest figures took the country's case tally to 19,51,947.

Also, 627 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours with the recovery rate registered at 96.66%.

Bangladesh reported its first case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

