No death from Covid in a day

The country saw no death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 217 people tested positive for the virus during the same period and the positivity rate was recorded at 1.54%.

The health officials tested 14,049 samples across the country during the 24 hours perido.

One death and 239 cases were reported the previous day.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,112 and the case tally to 19,49,942.

Also, 1,600 Covid patients recovered during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate stands at 95.61%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 18 March 2020 and the maiden death on 8 March the same year.