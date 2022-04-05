No death from Covid in 24hrs 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 April, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 04:10 pm

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.52%

Bangladesh reported zero death from Covid-19 and 36 cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday. 

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.52% during the same period after testing 6,885 samples across the country.

One died and 61 tested positive for the virus the day before.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,123 and the case tally to 19,51,867.

Also, 899 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours with the recovery rate registered at 96.59%.

Bangladesh reported its first case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.
 

