No death from Covid in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 05:01 pm

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh reported zero death from Covid-19 and 73 cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday. 

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.78% during the same period after testing 9,370 samples across the country.

Two died and 72 tested positive for the virus the day before.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,122 and the case tally to 19,51,577.

Also, 884 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours with the recovery rate registered at 96.40%.

Bangladesh reported its first case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

