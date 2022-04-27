No death from Covid-19 in a week

The country reported zero death from Covid-19 for the seventh day in a row on Wednesday.

The current positivity rate was recorded at .47% after 4,931 samples were tested across the country.

Twenty-three people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

The latest addition took the country's case tally to 19,52,625 while the death toll remaining unchanged at 29,127.

Also, 334 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours with the recovery rate registered at 97.02%.

The country reported 19 cases from Covid-19 in the previous day.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

