No death from Covid-19 for third consecutive day

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

For the third day in a row, the country reported zero death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday. 

Fifty-six people tested positive for the virus in the preceding 24 hours.

The positivity rate was recorded at .88% during the same period after testing 6,367 samples across the country.

Eighty-one tested positive for the virus the day before.

The latest figures took the country's case tally to 19,51,714.

Also, 717 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours with the recovery rate registered at 96.47%.

Bangladesh reported its first case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

