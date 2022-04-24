No death from Covid-19 for fourth straight day

For the fourth day in a row, the country reported zero death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday.

Also, 24 people tested positive for the virus during the same period while the positivity rate was recorded at .41% after testing 5,888 samples across the country.

As of Sunday, 19,52,556 Covid cases have been reported in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 329 Covid patients came round from the infection.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.