No death from Covid-19 for sixth consecutive day

The country reported zero death from Covid-19 for the sixth day in a row on Sunday.

Forty-two people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours with the positivity rate recorded at .80% after testing 5,244 samples across the country.

The latest addition took the country's case tally to 19,52,065 while the death toll remained unchanged at 29,123.

Also, 707 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours period taking the recovery rate at 96.75%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.