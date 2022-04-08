No death from Covid-19 for fourth straight day

For the fourth day in a row, zero death from Covid-19 was reported in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday.

Also, the positivity rate was recorded at .77% during the samples as 48 people were found Covid positive testing 6,238 samples across the country.

The latest figures took the country's case tally to 19,51,995.

Also, 660 Covid patients were cured during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate reported at 96.69%.

Bangladesh reported its first case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.