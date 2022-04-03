No death from Covid-19 for fourth straight day

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 04:31 pm

For the fourth day in a row, the country reported zero death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday. 

Fifty-six people tested positive for the virus in the preceding 24 hours after 7,087 samples were tested across the country.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.79% during the same period.

Earlier on 30 March, 2 Covid deaths were reported, then in the last four days, no Covid death recorded in the country.  

Fifty-six tested positive for the virus the day before.

The latest figures took the country's case tally to 19,51,770.

Also, 596 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours with the recovery rate registered at 96.50%.

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

