For the third day in a row, the country reported zero death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday.

Twenty-six people tested positive for the virus during the same period and the positivity rate was recorded at .55% after 4,708 samples across the country.

The case tally now stands at 19,52,332 while the death toll remained unchanged at 29,127.

Also, 315 Covid patients were cured during the last 24 hours with the recovery rate recorded at 96.96%.