No death from Covid-19 in 24hrs

After a one day break, the country reported zero death from Covid-19 again in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

Two deaths from Covid-19 were reported in the country on Monday following six deathless days since 12 April.

Also, 50 people tested positive for the virus in the preceding 24 hours with the positive rate recorded at .90%.

As of Tuesday, 19,52,412 Covid cases have been reported in Bangladesh since the outbreak in 2020.

Meanwhile, 331 Covid patients recovered during the last 24 hours.

The country's first Covid case was reported on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.