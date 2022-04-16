No death from Covid-19 in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 April, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 04:17 pm

Representational Image
Representational Image

The country reported zero death and 51 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday.

Besides, the positivity rate was recorded at 1.28% testing 3,994 samples across the country.

As of Saturday, 19,52,275 people contracted the virus since the outbreak hit the country in 2020. 

Also, 252 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours period taking the recovery rate to 96.84%. 

Bangladesh reported its first case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

Bangladesh

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

