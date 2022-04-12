No death from Covid-19 in 24hrs

After a one-day break, the country reported zero death from Covid-19 again in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

One death was reported yesterday after six consecutive days without any death from Covid-19.

Twenty-two people tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of .38%.

The case tally now stands at 19,52,131 and the death toll at 29,124.

Also, 375 people recovered from the viral infection during the 24 hours period.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.