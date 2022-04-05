No death from Covid-19 in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported zero death from Covid-19 and 36 positive cases in the last 24 hours till 8 am Tuesday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.52% during the same period after testing 6,885 samples across the country.

One died and 61 tested positive for the virus the day before.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,123 and the case tally to 1,951,867.

Also, 899 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours with a 96.59% recovery rate.

The country reported its first case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.