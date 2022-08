There was no death from Covid-19 in the country in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday.

Also, the number of daily cases dropped to 216 during the same period with a positivity rate of 5.10%.

So far 29,302 people have died and 20,07,335 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

Meanwhile 720 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 97.05%.