No death from Covid for 18 days straight

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 May, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 03:35 pm

Related News

No death from Covid for 18 days straight

TBS Report
07 May, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 03:35 pm
Computer image of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to Covid-19
Photo: REUTERS

The country reported zero death from Covid-19 for the 18th day in a row on Saturday.

Besides, ten people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.38% after testing 2,656 samples across the country.

So far 29,127 people have died and 19,52,776 tested positive for the virus since the outbreak in the country.

Meanwhile, 217 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours period taking the recovery rate to 97.16%.

Top News

Covid -19 / Covid -19 in Bangladesh / Covid / Coronavirus in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A demonstrator holds up an abortion flag outside of the US Supreme Court as justices hear a major abortion case on the legality of a Republican-backed Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on abortion doctors, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, 4 March, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Potential Supreme Court abortion decision shows callous disregard for women's lives

2h | Panorama
Kingfisher on overhead cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

White-breasted Kingfisher: Keeping calm and cool in our claustrophobic capital

5h | Panorama
Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

7h | Wheels
Team members of Strides Co: CTO Ariq Mansur (L-R), CEO Zahia Khondoker and COO Alavi Khondoker. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Strides Co: A platform that set out to meet demands for contemporary clothing

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Coffee house song was filled with fictional characters

Coffee house song was filled with fictional characters

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Road accidents plague Eid holidays

8h | Videos
How many hours of sleep are enough for good health?

How many hours of sleep are enough for good health?

8h | Videos
Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

2
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

5
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

6
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval