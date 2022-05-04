No death from Covid for 14th straight day

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 May, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2022, 04:32 pm

Related News

No death from Covid for 14th straight day

TBS Report
04 May, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2022, 04:32 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

The country reported zero death from Covid-19 for the 14th day in a row on Wednesday. 

Besides, 10 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate was recorded at .60% after testing 1,653 samples across the country.

So far 29,127 people have died and 19,52,743 tested positive for the virus since the outbreak in the country. 

Meanwhile, 252 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours period taking the recovery rate to 97.12%. 

 

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

COVID-19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

9h | Wheels
Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

3d | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

3d | Thoughts
Dr. Md Asadul Islam and Dr. Mohammad Enamul Hoque. Illustration: TBS

We have the lowest minimum wage in Asia-Pacific. It is high time to revise it

3d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Best movies about bank robbery

Best movies about bank robbery

5h | Videos
Eid adda with Toma Mirza

Eid adda with Toma Mirza

8h | Videos
Is Semai a native food

Is Semai a native food

1d | Videos
Will Russia-Ukraine war have any effect on Bangladesh's diplomacy?

Will Russia-Ukraine war have any effect on Bangladesh's diplomacy?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

5
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes

6
Photos: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters