No death from Covid for 14th straight day

The country reported zero death from Covid-19 for the 14th day in a row on Wednesday.

Besides, 10 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate was recorded at .60% after testing 1,653 samples across the country.

So far 29,127 people have died and 19,52,743 tested positive for the virus since the outbreak in the country.

Meanwhile, 252 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours period taking the recovery rate to 97.12%.