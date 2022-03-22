No Covid deaths reported in 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 05:19 pm

Related News

No Covid deaths reported in 24 hours

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.11%

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 05:19 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh on Tuesday witnessed another day without any deaths from Covid-19, registering six deathless day from the virus in a week.

Meanwhile, the number of daily cases rose during the same period with 121 people detected positive for the virus.

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.11% testing 10,949 samples across the country.

With the latest addition, the case tally increased to 19,50,846 while the death toll remained unchanged at 29,117 in the country.

Also, 1,234 Covid patients were cured during the 24-hour period taking the recovery rate at 96%. 

Bangladesh recorded its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

Top News

Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

3h | Panorama
The geodesic dome reflects on the waterbody creating the illusion of a complete sphere. Photo: City Syntax

Bangabandhu Military Museum: When architecture brings bravery and history to life

3h | Habitat
While the women toil through despite gruelling work hours and insufficient wages and benefits, it is the men who end up getting promoted. Photo: Mumit M

Why are female workers disappearing from our RMG factories?

5h | Panorama
Every year the groundwater levels continue to deplete and the cost of maintaining pumps amidst the depletion is not economically viable. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digging our way to a drought

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US holds Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya

US holds Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya

22h | Videos
Surprising foreign foods in your daily dish

Surprising foreign foods in your daily dish

23h | Videos
‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

1d | Videos
Launch capsize in Narayanganj

Launch capsize in Narayanganj

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

5
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years