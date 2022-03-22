No Covid deaths reported in 24 hours

Bangladesh on Tuesday witnessed another day without any deaths from Covid-19, registering six deathless day from the virus in a week.

Meanwhile, the number of daily cases rose during the same period with 121 people detected positive for the virus.

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.11% testing 10,949 samples across the country.

With the latest addition, the case tally increased to 19,50,846 while the death toll remained unchanged at 29,117 in the country.

Also, 1,234 Covid patients were cured during the 24-hour period taking the recovery rate at 96%.

Bangladesh recorded its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.