No Covid death in 24hrs, lowest infections in 2 years

With a one day break after three straight days without any death from Covid-19, the country recorded zero death again in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday.

From Tuesday, zero Covid-related death was reported for the three consecutive days in the country.

Meanwhile, the country reported 62 cases from Covid-19 during the same period, which is the lowest since 11 April 2020.

Also, the positivity rate dropped below 1% being registered at .83% as 7,451 samples were tested across the country.

A day ago, two people died of the virus and 108 tested positive.

With the latest addition, the case tally rose to 19,50,527 while the death toll remained unchanged at 29,114.

Also, 1,014 Covid patients were cured during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate of 95.85%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.