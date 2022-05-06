No Covid-19 death for 16th consecutive day

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
06 May, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 03:22 pm

Related News

No Covid-19 death for 16th consecutive day

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.55% after testing 3,455 samples across the country.

TBS Report 
06 May, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 03:22 pm
No Covid-19 death for 16th consecutive day

Bangladesh reported zero death from Covid-19 for the 16th day in a row on Friday. 

Besides, 19 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.55% after testing 3,455 samples across the country.

So far 29,127 people have died and 19,52,766 tested positive for the virus since the outbreak in the country.

Meanwhile, 258 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours period taking the recovery rate to 97.13%.
 

Top News

Covid-19 Death in Bangladesh / COVID-19 / Zero Covid Death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Painting: Eid Procession/Alam Musabbir/National Museum

A blur of pesta sherbet – Eid of the 1950s

5h | Features
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Recycle Jar Ecosystem: Putting a value on waste

7h | Panorama
Worshippers pray during the first day of Eid al-Fitr outside the iconic Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]

Dear Eid: With love from 8 cities and one refugee camp

1d | Panorama
A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

5h | Videos
How career will improve

How career will improve

5h | Videos
Is this Russia's final attack on Mariupol?

Is this Russia's final attack on Mariupol?

17h | Videos
When you will decide to resign

When you will decide to resign

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

5
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval

6
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes