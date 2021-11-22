No Covid-19 cases in Chattogram after 19 months

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 03:59 pm

Chattogram saw a day without any Covid-19 cases for the first time in 19 months since 3 April, 2020 when the port city recorded its first case.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Elias Chowdhury on Monday afternoon told The Business Standard: "In the previous 24 hours, 792 samples were tested in five labs. But for the first time in more than a year and a half, both Covid-19 cases and deaths have come down to zero in Chattogram."

According to a report published by the Chittagong Civil Surgeon's Office on Sunday, 792 samples were tested, of which six samples were tested in Chittagong University Lab, 358 in Fauzdarhat BITID Lab, 340 in Chevron Hospital Lab, four in General Hospital RTRL Lab, 37 in Medical Center Hospital Lab, 37 in Epic Healthcare Lab and 11 in the Metropolitan Hospital Lab.

None of the samples tested positive for Covid-19.

A total of 102,350 people have been affected by coronavirus in the district so far and a total of 1,330 people have died.

Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, a former civil surgeon of Chattogram, told The Business Standard, "We started combatting coronavirus from March last year in an unprepared way. From the very beginning, we have considered Chattogram as the most risky place."

"This success has come to Chittagong due to the government's vaccination program running successfully," he added.

