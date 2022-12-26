No cautionary measure at Hili land port amid new Covid variant outbreak in India

Even though the new variant of Covid-19, BF.7, appeared in neighboring India, no precautionary measures have been taken by the health department at the Hili immigration check post in Dinajpur.

Travellers expressed their concerned that the new variant may spread across the country.

No special activity of the medical team stationed at Hili land port was observed upon inspection on Monday (26 December).

An average of 500-600 passengers travel between India and Bangladesh every day through Hili immigration for various purposes.

A traveller named Taj Farzana said travel through Hili immigration was closed last year amid a surge in Covid cases.

"Although there is a testing booth, no health official was found," she told The Business Standard.

Another passenger Manoj Singh said almost none of the travellers were seen using masks.

In contrast to travellers, Hili Immigration Checkpost Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Badiuzzaman said, "Due to the recent increase in the cases of Covid-19, we are more alert than before. Passengers are being warned. At the same time, efforts are made to coordinate with the medical team. The suspected passengers are being brought to medical team and confirmed through checkups."

Medical Officer of Hakimpur Upazila Health Complex in Dinajpur, Dr Sultan Mahmud also claimed that a medical team is in work at the Hili immigration check post like every time. We will be there as needed. Activities will be conducted in accordance with the instructions from the Ministry of Health," he told The Business Standard.