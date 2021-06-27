Need massive vaccination for economic recovery: Experts

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
27 June, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 09:40 pm

Need massive vaccination for economic recovery: Experts

They also focused on creating job opportunities for low-income people for the economic retrieval

A medical worker receives the AstraZeneca's Covishield coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine in Yangon, Myanmar, after the country received 1.5 million doses of the vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin

 

Speakers in a webinar insisted on operating a massive vaccination drive to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and for recovery from the economic crisis in the country.

They also focused on creating job opportunities for low-income people for the economic retrieval while speaking in a webinar on 'Effect of Pandemic and Unemployment'.

The programme was jointly organised by Entrepreneurial Economist Club (EEC) and Dhaka school of Economics (DScE), an affiliate of Dhaka University on Wednesday.

Dr Anisul M Islam, Professor of University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) in USA attended the webinar as the chief guest while Professor Parul Khana, Vice-Principal of Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) of Faridabad in India, also joined as the keynote presenter.

Experts said that many self-employed people and low-income people became unemployed during the pandemic and the situation would deteriorate if the Covid-19 situation lingers further.

Dr Muhammad Mahboob Ali, professor and entrepreneurship economics programme coordinator of Dhaka School of Economics (DScE), chaired the webinar.

Bangladesh government is trying to balance between peoples' life and livelihood during this vulnerable situation which will require a scheme for providing unemployment packages to the youths, the speakers stated.

Dr Ireen Akter, professor of Jahangirnagar University and Dr Yashoda Krisna, GNVS Institute of Management in India, also attended the function as the special guests.

Dr Ashu Jain, Coordinator of Department of Tax Procedure and Practice of Aloysius College in India, Umman Nahar Azmee, President of Entrepreneurial Economists Club (EEC) spoke at the function, among others.

COVID-19 in Bangladesh / Economic recovery

