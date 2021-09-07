Nationwide walk-in 2nd dose Covid-19 vaccination starts

Administering the second dose of Covid-19 walk-in vaccination campaign as part of the nationwide mass inoculation programme has started Tuesday.

Anyone who received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine during the drive held earlier in August will get the second jab at the same centre where they took the first shot.

Starting from Tuesday, the second dose campaign will continue until 12 September at union, upazila, district and city corporations.

According to a meeting on Monday presided over by the prime minister's Principal Secretary, Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, people who got the first shot on 7 and 8 August in city corporation areas will receive the second dose at the same centre on Tuesday.

Similarly, people who got the first dose on 9 and 10 August will be inoculated on Wednesday, the 8th. Citizens who received the first shot on 7 August in areas outside of the city corporations will get their second dose on Tuesday at the same locations where they got their first dose.

Earlier, the health authorities conducted a nationwide first dose vaccination campaign from 7-12 August. As many as 50.70 lakh people were inoculated in that six-day campaign.

People from the rural level received Sinopharm, while those at the divisional district level received Moderna shots.

