Nationwide lockdown only after 15-20% infection rate: DGHS

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Spokesperson Dr Robed Amin today said countrywide strict lockdown will only be enforced after the Covid-19 infection rate reaches 15-20%.

"The technical committee on Covid-19 has not yet recommended a new lockdown across the country. Lockdown will be given across the country only when the infection rate is 15 to 20%. That hasn't happened yet," he said at the daily virtual briefing on Covid-19.

DGHS also expressed concern that the coronavirus situation in Bangladesh could worsen if people do not cooperate with the government's efforts to control the situation and do not follow health rules.

"Statistics of the last seven days show that the rate of infection and death is increasing," said Prof Amin.

Regarding the lockdown enforcement in Dhaka, the DGHS spokesperson said, "Lockdown has been imposed in the areas around Dhaka where Covid-19 patients were expected to come from. If we can stop patients coming to Dhaka from those districts, then there will be no need for lockdown here."

However, he warned that stricter lockdown might become necessary if the patient influx continues in Dhaka from outside.

Dr Robed Amin further said Bangladesh is yet to overcome the second wave of Covid-19 infections.

"If we could keep the infection rate below 5% for two to three weeks, the situation may have been better. But I could not do that," he added.

He noted that the rampant increase in Covid-19 cases is not a good sign for the country.