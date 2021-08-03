Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

The nationwide strict lockdown has been extended for five more days till 10 August amid the rising trend of Covid-19 infections in the country.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Markets and shopping malls will be reopened from 11 August, said Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque in a briefing after the meeting.

"Public transports will be operated from districts by-rotation. Like, from where daily 100 buses were operated, now there will be 30-40 buses," the minister added.

Bangladesh imposed a fresh 14-day lockdown from 23 July following an alarming surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

Bangladesh on Monday saw a sharp rise in Covid-19 deaths as 246 more people died of the virus in 24 hours.

The number of single-day deaths has been steadily rising since 30 July with a 200 plus death toll being reported for the last nine days.

With the latest additions, the death toll crossed 21,000 in the country and the case tally increased to 12,80,317.