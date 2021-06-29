More vaccines will come from July: PM

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 03:49 pm

More vaccines will come from July: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said vaccinations won't be a problem as more vaccines will arrive in the country starting from July. 

She said the government had announced free vaccination for all citizens of the country.

Hasina said Tk 14,200crore has been allocated in the budget for the purchase of vaccines and 1,146,000 doses of vaccine have already been collected from various sources.

Steps have been taken to vaccinate those who are going abroad, she added.

The prime minister made the comments while addressing a general discussion on the proposed budget for 2021-2022 fiscal year in the National Parliament today.

She said the government continues to liaise with all vaccine companies, including those in China, Russia and the United States.

Covid -19 in Bangladesh / Vaccination

