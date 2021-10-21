More 55 lakh Sinopharm jabs arrive 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
21 October, 2021, 10:30 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 11:24 am

Related News

More 55 lakh Sinopharm jabs arrive 

TBS Report 
21 October, 2021, 10:30 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 11:24 am
A nurse holds a vial of China&#039;s Sinopharm coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a health center in Caracas, Venezuela March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
A nurse holds a vial of China's Sinopharm coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a health center in Caracas, Venezuela March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Another consignment of 55 lakh doses of the Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Dhaka from China early Thursday.

An aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the jabs, landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 1:40am.

Chief Health Coordinator Dr Abu Zaher received the consignment at the airport.

Bangladesh has so far procured over three crore doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, and those are arriving in the country in phases every month.

The government will procure more Sinopharm jabs from China under the Direct Procurement Method (DPM) – as per the price mentioned in the agreement – to bolster the government's vaccination efforts.

Earlier on 15 September, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said the country will get 24 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines by March-April of next year.

Bangladesh / Top News

COVID-19 / COVID-19 in Bangladesh / Sinopharm Covid-19 Vaccine / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

3d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

3d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

4d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

5
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly

6
Shohoz ‘laying off’ ride-sharing, food delivery teams
Economy

Shohoz ‘laying off’ ride-sharing, food delivery teams