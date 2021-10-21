More 55 lakh Sinopharm jabs arrive 

A nurse holds a vial of China's Sinopharm coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a health center in Caracas, Venezuela March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Another consignment of 55 lakh doses of the Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Dhaka from China early Thursday.

An aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the jabs, landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 1:40am.

Chief Health Coordinator Dr Abu Zaher received the consignment at the airport.

Bangladesh has so far procured over three crore doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, and those are arriving in the country in phases every month.

The government will procure more Sinopharm jabs from China under the Direct Procurement Method (DPM) – as per the price mentioned in the agreement – to bolster the government's vaccination efforts.

Earlier on 15 September, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said the country will get 24 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines by March-April of next year.