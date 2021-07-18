More 20 lakh Sinopharm vaccine doses arrive in Bangladesh 

Bangladesh has received more 20 lakh Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine doses.

The consignment of 10 lakh vaccines arrived at 11:45pm on Saturday and another consignment of 10 vaccines at 3am of Sunday at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Syed Mujibul Haque, additional secretary of Directorate general of Health Service (DGHS), Dr Shamsul Haque, director of EPI among other officials received the vaccines at the airport.

The vaccines have been kept at warehouse of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

With these, the country has received a total of 40 lakh Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines.

Earlier, a total of 20 lakh vaccine doses arrived on 2 July as per contract.

Bangladesh has purchased 1.5 crore doses of vaccine from Sinopharm which is expected to arrive in the country within three months.

