Mongla oxygen bank to provide home delivery 

The residents of Mongla will now get oxygen cylinders at their homes when the country is battling against the deadly second wave of Covid-19.

A oxygen bank was set up in the upazila with the assistance of Bagerhat-2 lawmaker Sheikh Tanmoy.

Upazila Vice-Chairman of Chhatra League Md Iqbal Hossain inaugurated the service at Press Club Road on Tuesday.

People can call at - 01711012403, 01982689501, 01916106104, 01926321796, 01752138653, 01770754270 to avail 24-hour home delivery service.

The country today witnessed a sharp rise in daily cases of Covid-19 as 11,525 more people were diagnosed with the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

This is the first time since the pandemic began that the country reported over 10,000 daily cases.