Ministry directs to complete inoculation of AstraZeneca 2nd shots

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

 TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 08:58 pm

Related News

Ministry directs to complete inoculation of AstraZeneca 2nd shots

A large number of population have been waiting to get the second doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

 TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 08:58 pm
A healthcare worker shows a vial and a box of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, as vaccinations resume after a brief pause in their use over concern for possible connection to blood clots, in Turin, Italy, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
A healthcare worker shows a vial and a box of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, as vaccinations resume after a brief pause in their use over concern for possible connection to blood clots, in Turin, Italy, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

The Health Ministry has insisted on completing the inoculation of AstraZeneca vaccine 2nd shots within the shortest possible time among the people who already completed the first shots in the City Corporation areas across the country.

The ministry issued a four-point direction asking the local authorities of the city corporations to ensure inoculation of AstraZeneca second doses that remained halted due to shortage.

A large number of population have been waiting to get the second doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

The ministry direction said second doses of AstraZeneca should be provided from every vaccine centers based on their availability and information regarding that should be updated by QR code scanning.

Health assistants, Family welfare assistants will have to inspire people to get the second dose while visiting the houses.

The newly supplied AstraZeneca vaccine should be utilized for first doses as well but within 9 September.

Information regarding the vaccine receive, inoculation and reserve should be updated regularly on daily basis using the VLMIS.

Earlier, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the inoculation with the second dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines will resume on July 31 after receiving the second consignment of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Japan under the COVAX facility.

Bangladesh started its mass vaccination drive with AstraZeneca doses on 7 February.

So far 58.20 lakh people took doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, while 42.98 lakh took only one dose.

Many of the recipients were awaited for the second shots as India stopped exporting vaccines as the Covid situation worsened there.

Bangladesh / Top News

AstraZeneca 2nd shots / Health Ministry / AstraZeneca vaccine / City Corporation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

1d | Videos
Wastage rate increasing in RMG

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

1d | Videos
Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

1d | Videos
Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Photo: Collected from Sajeeb Wazed‘s verified Facebook page.
Economy

Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy