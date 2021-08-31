Ministry directs to complete inoculation of AstraZeneca 2nd shots

A healthcare worker shows a vial and a box of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, as vaccinations resume after a brief pause in their use over concern for possible connection to blood clots, in Turin, Italy, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

The Health Ministry has insisted on completing the inoculation of AstraZeneca vaccine 2nd shots within the shortest possible time among the people who already completed the first shots in the City Corporation areas across the country.

The ministry issued a four-point direction asking the local authorities of the city corporations to ensure inoculation of AstraZeneca second doses that remained halted due to shortage.

A large number of population have been waiting to get the second doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

The ministry direction said second doses of AstraZeneca should be provided from every vaccine centers based on their availability and information regarding that should be updated by QR code scanning.

Health assistants, Family welfare assistants will have to inspire people to get the second dose while visiting the houses.

The newly supplied AstraZeneca vaccine should be utilized for first doses as well but within 9 September.

Information regarding the vaccine receive, inoculation and reserve should be updated regularly on daily basis using the VLMIS.

Earlier, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the inoculation with the second dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines will resume on July 31 after receiving the second consignment of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Japan under the COVAX facility.

Bangladesh started its mass vaccination drive with AstraZeneca doses on 7 February.

So far 58.20 lakh people took doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, while 42.98 lakh took only one dose.

Many of the recipients were awaited for the second shots as India stopped exporting vaccines as the Covid situation worsened there.