Mass vaccination to tame virus spread remains uncertain

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Tawsia Tajmim
21 June, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 10:47 am

Related News

Mass vaccination to tame virus spread remains uncertain

Experts fear the number of deaths will continue to climb up if a large number of people are not immunised immediately

Tawsia Tajmim
21 June, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 10:47 am
covid-19 vaccination in bangladesh

Uncertainty looms over the resumption of the inoculation drive on a large scale with the current stock of 13 lakh doses, at a time when vaccination seems to be the only way forward to economic recovery by curbing infections and deaths from Covid-19 amid the lax enforcement of measures like masking and social distancing.  

The latest daily bulletin put the death toll at 78 in a month-long rising trend of virus transmission. Experts fear the number of deaths will continue to climb up if a large number of people are not immunised immediately. 

With the limited doses of Pfizer and Sinopharm, a few centres in and outside Dhaka have been giving the first shots to only 3,000 people a day since Saturday. 

As of now, 58.2 lakh people have completed the course of double-dose AstraZeneca vaccine. And another 42.7 lakh people have received the first jab and are waiting to get their second shot.

Prof Md Sayedur Rahman, chairman of the pharmacology department at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, said it was proved that vaccines could bring down virus transmission and deaths.

"In a matter of seven days, the daily death toll will soar to more than 150 if vaccination is delayed further," he said, adding that the government should procure doses in crores to vaccinate people en masse in the next six months.  

Sayedur also suggested a countrywide strict lockdown, restricting public movement and shutting down all offices and shops. Otherwise, infections and deaths will jump, he said.

Rising infections in some areas have already sounded an alarm.

For example, 123 out of 135 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Chattogram over the last two days are from four upazilas.

The health directorate in Chattogram said easy communication with the port city had led to the rise in infection in the upazilas – Fatikchhari, Hathazari, Sitakunda and Mirsarai. 

Data from the Civil Surgeon Office points to a spread of the virus outside the city. 

Civil Surgeon Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said the upazilas are adjacent to the city, so people travel to and from the city frequently for work and other purposes.

Bangladesh saw an impressive start of a countrywide vaccination programme on 7 February with doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca, targeting people aged 40 and above. The country immunised more than 1% of its population in just 12 days and stood second in terms of vaccination in South Asia.

On 24 February, Bangladesh ranked 24th globally – still second in South Asia.

The second doses were delivered from 8 April, and roughly 13% of those who had received the first dose completed their second round by 13 April.

As the supply of the Oxford vaccine from India's Serum Institute became uncertain with a rapid infection surge in the neighbouring country, Bangladesh's immunisation programme hit a snag.

On 26 April, Bangladesh stopped giving the first dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. After a long gap, the health directorate resumed giving first shots with 11 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine gifted by China. 

One lakh doses of Oxford vaccine are now left for second round vaccination and 1.6 lakh Pfizer vaccine will be given in the capital only.

On Monday, 320 people received the first shot of Pfizer at three hospitals in the capital. They will be monitored for a week before Pfizer vaccine will be rolled out.

Bangladesh had made advance payments for 3 crore doses of Oxford vaccine from Serum but received 70 lakh doses.

When the next batch of the vaccine will arrive is uncertain because the Covid situation in India is still alarming, said Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, high commissioner of India.

Prof Nazrul Islam, noted virologist and member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, told The Business Standard, the limited vaccine doses were not enough to tackle the prevailing Covid situation.

Meanwhile, Masud Bin Momen, foreign secretary, told journalists that the government was expecting to receive the first consignment of Sinopharm vaccine doses under a commercial agreement in July.

A discussion with Russia is on to get Sputnik-V vaccine, he added.

Moreover, the government is discussing with Chinese authorities to get Anhui Zhifei and Sinovac vaccines. The third-phase trial of Anhui has not completed yet, so Bangladesh may get permission for joint-production but it will take time. 

Top News

Mass Vaccination / Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

12h | Videos
TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

16h | Videos
A business that disregards environment

A business that disregards environment

16h | Videos
TBS World: An amphibious car

TBS World: An amphibious car

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

3
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

4
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni