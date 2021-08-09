Mass vaccination to speed up in coming days: Health minister

RMG workers getting vaccinated for Covid-19 at the Sparrow Apparels Ltd. in Gazipur. Such vaccination programmes need to be carried out across the industry. PHOTO: SALAHUDDIN AHMED

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque said that the mass vaccination drive in the country is soon to pick up its pace in the coming days as more Covid-19 shots are expected to arrive this month.

"The proposal to buy 60 million doses of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine has been approved in the cabinet," the minister said at the secretariat today, adding that the procedure is currently waiting for the fund disbursement.

According to the health minister, a total of 54 lakh coronavirus vaccine shots – including 35 lakh via Covax facility and 10 lakh from China - are expected to be available by 15 August.

Earlier on 7 August, the government rolled out a countrywide Covid vaccination drive which will bring the people at the union level under the immunisation coverage for the first time and as many as 32 lakh people will be given their first shot in the six-day programme.

A total of 37,18,040 people have been vaccinated in the country in two days of the campaign, according to a press release by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

"On the first day, 29 lakh people took the vaccine which is closer to the 35-lakh vaccination target in six days. We hope the number would eventually overtake the target," said Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the Covid-19 Vaccine Management Taskforce.

On the second day, the vaccination campaign ran in the city corporation areas and the areas were missed on the first day.

Sinopharm vaccines are administered at the village level and Moderna vaccines in the city areas.

People thronged the vaccine centres from the first day of the campaign, where crowds in cases were several times more than the vaccine doses available in those centres.

As the drive continues, health guidelines have been reportedly disregarded and experts spoke of concerns that a spread of infections was highly likely due to the mismanagement seen in the immunization campaign.

People aged above 25 years could receive shots showing their national identity cards, without online registrations. But since there were more people than the doses, many people had to return after waiting in long queues without being vaccinated.

According to the health directorate's plan, the third day of the vaccination drive on Monday will cover remote hilly areas and Char regions. On 10-12 August, Rohingyas aged 55 and above will receive the shots under the drive.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to include pregnant and lactating mothers under the Covid-19 vaccination programme but they must follow some instructions before getting the vaccine.