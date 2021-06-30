Mass vaccination to resume nationwide Thursday 

It’s more than a fear of needles. Photo: Ezra Acayan/Getty via Bloomberg

The health department will resume mass inoculation for Covid-19 from Thursday.

"Vaccination will be started from 8 am in all medical colleges, district hospitals, and other centres across the country," said Dr Shamsul Haque, director of Expanded Programme for Immunisation (EPI) under Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) today.

Vaccination with Pfizer doses will be started at seven centres in Dhaka including Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and Kurmitola General Hospital, he said.

Expatriates from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, who cannot enter the countries without Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, will receive the doses. After sending their list from the Manpower Development Bureau, they have to register for vaccine, said Shamsul Haque.

Mentioning that there will be no opportunity of getting vaccinated without registration, he said that those who have already registered in those seven centres will get the vaccine upon receiving SMS.

Registration of those who are on the priority list has started today. Expatriate workers will be able to register and get Pfizer vaccine from tomorrow.

Students will be vaccinated based on the list that has been added to the University Grants Commission's (UGC) database.

Bangladesh has 95,177 doses of Sinopharm vaccine in stock. Besides, a shipment of 20 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine will arrive from China soon, and 25 lakh doses of Moderna's vaccine will reach Bangladesh next week.

