Mass vaccination to resume nationwide Thursday 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
30 June, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 03:14 pm

Related News

Mass vaccination to resume nationwide Thursday 

Vaccination with Pfizer doses will be started at seven centres in Dhaka

TBS Report 
30 June, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 03:14 pm
It’s more than a fear of needles. Photo: Ezra Acayan/Getty via Bloomberg
It’s more than a fear of needles. Photo: Ezra Acayan/Getty via Bloomberg

The health department will resume mass inoculation for Covid-19 from Thursday.

"Vaccination will be started from 8 am in all medical colleges, district hospitals, and other centres across the country," said Dr Shamsul Haque, director of Expanded Programme for Immunisation (EPI) under Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) today.

Vaccination with Pfizer doses will be started at seven centres in Dhaka including Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and Kurmitola General Hospital, he said.

Expatriates from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, who cannot enter the countries without Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, will receive the doses. After sending their list from the Manpower Development Bureau, they have to register for vaccine, said Shamsul Haque. 

Mentioning that there will be no opportunity of getting vaccinated without registration, he said that those who have already registered in those seven centres will get the vaccine upon receiving SMS.

Registration of those who are on the priority list has started today. Expatriate workers will be able to register and get Pfizer vaccine from tomorrow.

Students will be vaccinated based on the list that has been added to the University Grants Commission's (UGC) database.

Bangladesh has 95,177 doses of Sinopharm vaccine in stock. Besides, a shipment of 20 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine will arrive from China soon, and 25 lakh doses of Moderna's vaccine will reach Bangladesh next week.
 

Top News

Covid-19 Vaccine / vaccination campaign / Pfizer coronavirus vaccine / Sinopharm Covid-19 Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

22m | Videos
Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

20h | Videos
TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

2
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

4
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

5
Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia
Bangladesh

Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia

6
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  