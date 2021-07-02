Mass arrests continue in Dhaka, 870 people detained in 2 days 

Law enforcers have continued to act tough on violation of lockdown regulations, as some 320 people were arrested and another 208 fined by several mobile courts across the capital till 7:30pm on Friday when – the second day of the ongoing nationwide seven-day strict restrictions.

Iftekhairul Islam, additional deputy commissioner (Media) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

He also said 219 vehicles were sued and fined Tk5.45 lakh on the day for violating traffic rules.

Besides, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) fined 213 persons around Tk2.15 lakh in 59 mobile courts.

On the first day of the strict lockdown, another 550 people were arrested by law enforcing agencies in the capital.

Following the arrests, hundreds of relatives of the arrestees gathered in front of the Mohammadpur, Mipur, Hatirjheel and some other police stations in the city to free the arrestees.

Speaking to The Business Standard in front of the Mohammadpur police station, some of the protesters claimed police detained their relatives arbitrarily from grocery shops on Salimullah Road in Mohammadpur and in the Mohammadpur Women's College and Bosila Garden areas.

"The government has allowed grocery shops to remain open from 9am to 5pm during the lockdown, but they (police) picked up my brother-in-law from inside his grocery shop on Salimullah Road at 1pm," said one of them seeking anonymity.

Some others told TBS that they had been waiting for hours in front of the police station.

Contacted, Mahin Farazi, assistant commissioner of the Mohammadpur zone of the DMP, said, "We have arrested them as per Penal Code 296 as they breached the lockdown restrictions by coming out of homes unnecessarily."

Meanwhile, due to incessant raining and the strict restrictions that have been put in force Thursday at 6am, a somewhat haunted atmosphere was created in the capital on Friday as the roads were mostly empty.

On the second day of the strict lockdown, most of the normally very crowded points in Dhaka city including Shahbagh, Bata Signal, Panthapath, Mohakhali, Tejgaon, Farmgate, Bijoy Sarani, Moghbazar and Paltan were found to be mostly empty.

In contrast to the roads, most alleys, however, were found buzzing with crowds and a good number of shops were also open.

As it had been raining since morning, members of the law enforcement agencies were seen spending lazy times at various check posts.

Since it was weekly holiday and it had been raining since morning, hardly any people or cars were seen on the roads. Most of the people who came outdoors were for purchasing everyday essentials or for other emergencies.

Rickshaw puller Mehedi Hasan told TBS at 11am on Friday that he had only two passengers since morning.

One Samsul who came out of home to buy kitchen items told TBS, "I walked to Karwan Bazar from my home in Moghbazar. The road was empty."

Jamal Hakim who came out to buy breakfast said he had to walk a long distance as nearby shops were not open.

Sergeant Ataur Rahman of Panthapath Signal told TBS they were there since morning and saw only a few vehicles coming out.

In the Farmgate intersection, police filed a case against a private car driver at noon on Friday.

Driver Rubel Hossain said, "My car is engaged in readymade garment service. I came out to refill gas and plied the wrong side of the road as the road was empty and I have been sued for that."

Sergeant Durjoy Hasan Apu who was on duty at the Farmgate intersection since morning told TBS the road was more empty on Friday compared to the previous day.

"I have sued only one person today for non-compliance with driving rules," he added.

Army, Border Guard Bangladesh and police personnel were seen patrolling across the city and checking the reasons behind people's movement.