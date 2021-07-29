Man who claimed to have received 3 Covid-jabs under observation at BSMMU 

The man who claimed to have received three shots of the Covid-19 vaccine is currently being held under observation in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

He has been identified as Omar Faruk, son of CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver Jamal Hossain Prodhan of Narayanganj Sadar upazila.

Omar Faruk was brought to the hospital by members of RAB.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, BSMMU Director Brigadier General Nazrul Islam Khan said they have not found any sign, as well as, evidence of any sort to prove his claim.

He said that a committee has been formed to look into the matter.

According to a Somoy report, Omar Faruk received three doses of vaccine on 26 July at BSMMU after he registered to get inoculated before travelling to Saudi Arabia on a work visa.

Later, when the matter was published in the media it drew a lot of criticism and discussion on public platforms.

BSMMU director initially claimed the incident to be a rumour citing "there is no scope for such a mistake".

However, BSMMU Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed changed their stance shortly afterwards.

He said, "It was a big mistake. Hospital administration would look into the matter."

Later on Wednesday (28 July), some anonymous persons identified as the members of a medical team picked him up from his residence.

In the words of Omar Faruk: "When I entered the vaccination centre, someone told me to go to the corner on the right side where I got the first shot. Then as I asked someone at the centre which way to go, he directed me to walk to the front where they gave me a second shot. From there I was directed to another side of the room where they jabbed me once again without even asking anything. In total, I was inoculated thrice that day. Only after talking to others, I learned that they have been vaccinated only once."