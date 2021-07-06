In a major reshuffle, 369 health officials of Chattogram transferred

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has transferred 369 of its officials from five medical college hospitals including Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) in Chattogram.

The transferred physicians have been asked to join their new office by Wednesday.

The order was issued via multiple notifications on Monday evening, signed by Zakia Parveen, deputy secretary of the ministry.

The circular said, "The following health officers (BSC) have been attached to their new posts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure public service until further instructions."

Among them, 156 doctors have been transferred from CMCH to Covid-19 units of various hospitals around the country.

CMCH Director Brigadier General SM Humayun Kabir said that the transfer would seriously disrupt Covid treatment and other medical services at the hospital.

He added that he has urged the Ministry to reconsider the decision.

"Various senior doctors have been assigned in the hospital," Chittagong Civil Hospital caretaker Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi remarked, adding, "It is impossible to allocate everyone with our present infrastructure."

Meanwhile, health experts have predicted that the simultaneous relocation of so many doctors will have a significant impact on the healthcare service.

In this pandemic, it is also not possible to join the designated workplace at one-day intervals, they concurred.

According to the Health Services Division's website, 114 out of 156 doctors from CMCH have been transferred to the following Covid unit of Chittagong General Hospital, Chattogram's Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID), and Fatikchhari Upazila Health Complex of the district.

Meanwhile, 17 have been transferred to the Covid Unit of Feni District Hospital and 7 to the Daganbhuiyan Upazila Health Complex of the district while the rest of the 18 to the Covid Unit of Khagrachhari District Hospital.

The rest from the 369 doctors have been transferred to various hospitals of Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Chandpur, Cox's Bazar, Rangamati, Narayanganj, and Brahmanbaria.