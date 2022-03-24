Lowest positivity rate in 2 years, no Covid death in 24 hours

After a one-day break, the country recorded zero death from Covid-19 again in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

With seven deathless days, a total of six deaths were reported in the last 10 days.

Also, the positivity rate declined to a two-year low of 0.76% with 92 people diagnosed positive for the virus during the same period.

On 30 March 2020, at the onset of the outbreak in Bangladesh, the positivity rate was recorded at 0.65%.

One died and 134 tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The latest figures took the country's case tally to 19,51,072 while the death toll remained unchanged at 29,118.

Also, 1,114 Covid patients were cured during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate registered at 96.09%.