Long Covid prevalence up to 4 times higher in women

The presence of long Covid complications has been found to be 1.5 to four times higher in women than in men, says a study conducted by icddr,b and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

The findings were disclosed on Tuesday at a seminar, "Long-Term Sequelae of Covid- 19: A Longitudinal Follow-Up Study in Dhaka, Bangladesh".

The study was conducted at the two state-run hospitals in the capital between 15 December 2020 and 30 October 2021. The researchers studied 362 clinically recovered individuals older than 18 years who sought care from the hospitals under the study with or without hospitalisation.

The participants in the study were given comprehensive in-person follow-up care in intervals of one, three and five months to evaluate the presence or trajectories of symptoms which include neurological, cardiac, respiratory and mental health issues.

The study revealed that Covid-19 survivors over the age of 60 are twice as likely to develop cardiovascular (hypertension, high pulse rate), and neurological (peripheral neuropathy or numbness, tingling sensation, and pain in the hands and feet, as well as abnormalities in taste and smell) complications when compared to those younger than 40 years.

Long-term complications in hospitalised patients and those needing intensive care were two-three times more likely than in non-hospitalised patients, the study found.

From Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Professor Dr Shohael Mahmud Arafat, chairman, Department of Internal Medicine, and Professor Dr Chowdhury Meshkat Ahmed, Department of Cardiology, presented the findings of the study at Tuesday's seminar alongside Dr Farzana Afroze, associate scientist, Nutrition and Clinical Service Division, icddr,b.

Hospitalised survivors with pre-existing diabetes had 9-11 times higher possibility of having more uncontrolled blood sugar levels and hence required the administration of insulin therapy more often compared to those diabetic patients who did not require hospitalisation.

The novel incidence of diabetes among the hospitalised Covid-19 survivors was particularly concerning as it could mean a significant increase in the diabetes burden of the country.

Furthermore, new occurrence of renal impairment (high creatinine and proteinuria) and increase in liver enzyme were considerably high among the Covid-19 survivors.

Most complications have decreased over time in both groups. However, shortness of breath, fast pulse rate, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression did not decline significantly in the non- hospitalised group, even five months after recovery. The results highlight the need for continuous follow-up care of Covid-19 survivors. Older and hospitalised patients should be routinely monitored for cardiovascular complications, given their increased risk.

Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, executive director of icddr,b, highlighted the importance of the study and said, "The findings bear immense importance in understanding the long-term effects of Covid-19 as they address significant questions pertaining to prolonged complications. However, it will only be beneficial if patients who have been hospitalised due to Covid-19, maintain regular monitoring of complications and address them accordingly."

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed said, Covid-19 has increased the rate of memory loss, weakening of eyesight and heart complications. The pandemic has exacerbated other pre-existing diseases in affected people hiking mortality risks. There is no alternative to research as it can ensure proper treatment and prevention measures.

The seminar also presented a guideline titled "Long Covid Clinical Management Guideline for Physicians".

Professor Dr Shohael Mahmud Arafat presented the guideline, which was developed jointly by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University and icddr,b, noting the absence of standard procedures had made it challenging to treat long Covid symptoms.