Lockdown should be extended another week: Advisory Committee 

The National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 has suggested extending the ongoing strict lockdown restrictions by one more week to curb infections.

"When we (committee) first advised the government we made it clear that if we want to reduce the infection scientifically, we have to have a lockdown for two weeks. We are still standing by that suggestion," committee chairman Prof Muhammad Shahidullah told The Business Standard.

He also noted that this is an absolute necessity according to the committee, and only one week lockdown will not have any effect on the growing infection rate.

"As per our previous advice, for effective results it is necessary to lockdown one more week after the current lockdown ends on 7 July," he added.

Discussions are on among policymakers of the government in this regard.

However, according to sources in the cabinet division, a final decision is yet to come.

Earlier on 24 June, the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 recommended imposing a 14-day all-out shutdown across the country to contain the worsening Covid-19 situation.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification imposing a number of rules and regulations as part of the lockdown measure from 1-7 July.

All government, semi-government, autonomous, and private offices are closed during the seven day period. The movement of road, rail, and waterways public transport (including domestic aircraft) and all types of motorised vehicles, are suspended too.

Moreover, all shops including shopping malls and markets are closed, along with all tourist centres, resorts, community centres, and recreation centres. All social public gatherings such as weddings, birthdays, picnics, parties), and political and religious events are suspended too.

Law enforcement and other emergency services such as agricultural deliveries and transportation, relief distribution, health services, Covid-19 vaccination, electricity, water, gas/petroleum, fire service, telephone and internet, media, private security systems, postal services, banks, pharmacies and pharmaceutical deliveries and other emergency and essential products and services related offices, their employees and vehicles, are allowed to move about with their institutional identity cards.

Trucks, lorries, covered vans, and cargo vessels used for transportation of goods are exempted from the ban. Ports (air, sea, naval and land) and related offices will be exempted from the ban too.

Industries and factories are open and self-managing following health rules. Food shops and hotels-restaurants are open for takeaway or online orders only, from 8am to 8pm.

Kitchen market goods and daily necessities can be bought and sold in open air from 9am to 5pm in accordance with hygiene rules.