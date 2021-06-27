Lockdown restrictions at a glance 

The government today announced a set of restrictions to be imposed during the nationwide lockdown to be enforced from Monday till Thursday 6am.

The Cabinet Division has issued a gazette notification on Sunday signed by Deputy Secretary Md Rezaul Islam, with certain rules and regulations.

Government and non-government offices and institutions will have to provide transports to ensure the attendance of the required number of employees only.

All modes of public transports will remain suspended except for cargo vans and rickshaws during the restriction period. Members of law enforcement agencies will ensure this through regular patrolling.

All shopping malls, markets, tourism centres, resorts, community centres and recreation centres will remain closed.

Food shops and hotels-restaurants will be open for takeaway/online services only from 8am to 8pm.

More campaigns have to be run to encourage people to wear masks and legal actions have to be taken if needed.

