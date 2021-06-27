Lockdown restrictions at a glance 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 June, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 06:41 pm

Related News

Lockdown restrictions at a glance 

TBS Report
27 June, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 06:41 pm
Lockdown restrictions at a glance 

The government today announced a set of restrictions to be imposed during the nationwide lockdown to be enforced from Monday till Thursday 6am.

The Cabinet Division has issued a gazette notification on Sunday signed by Deputy Secretary Md Rezaul Islam, with certain rules and regulations. 

Government and non-government offices and institutions will have to provide transports to ensure the attendance of the required number of employees only. 

All modes of public transports will remain suspended except for cargo vans and rickshaws during the restriction period. Members of law enforcement agencies will ensure this through regular patrolling.

All shopping malls, markets, tourism centres, resorts, community centres and recreation centres will remain closed.

Food shops and hotels-restaurants will be open for takeaway/online services only from 8am to 8pm. 

More campaigns have to be run to encourage people to wear masks and legal actions have to be taken if needed.
 

Top News

lockdown

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

23h | Videos
TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

23h | Videos
TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery