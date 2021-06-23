Lockdown extended for another week in Rajshahi city

The district administration has extended the ongoing lockdown in Rajshahi city for another week in a bid to deal with the alarming surge in coronavirus infections and deaths.

Abdul Jalil, deputy commissioner of Rajshahi, made the announcement following a special meeting at his office this afternoon.

As a result, the lockdown that took place on 10 June will now remain effective until 30 June.

He said all shops and traffic would remain suspended during the lockdown. No vehicles from Chapainawabganj, Natore and Naogaon districts will be allowed to enter the city.

At the same time, vehicles are not permitted to leave Rajshahi city.

However, the restrictions will not be effective for the ambulances and other vehicles associated with emergency services.