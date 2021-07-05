Lockdown extended for another week

The ongoing nationwide strict lockdown has been extended till 14 July to stem the rising tide of Covid-19 infections.

The restrictions, imposed last week, will be effective during the extended period too, said a gazette notification of the Cabinet Division today.

Earlier, the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 suggested extending the ongoing strict lockdown restrictions by one more week to curb infections.

On 30 June, the government imposed nationwide one-week strict lockdown from 1-7 July as Covid-19 took a dangerous turn in the country.

The number of Covid patients, infected with highly infectious Delta variant, increased in Bangladesh since it was detected here in April.

According to an IEDCR report published on Sunday, the Delta variant was detected in 48% of samples in May and 78% in June.

The health department Sunday reported its highest daily deaths - 153- from coronavirus since the pandemic hit the country more than 15 months ago.

Besides, some 102 deaths were recorded at Covid-19 units of different hospitals in ten districts in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.