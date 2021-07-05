Lockdown extended for another week

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 July, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 01:49 pm

Related News

Lockdown extended for another week

TBS Report
05 July, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 01:49 pm
Lockdown extended for another week

The ongoing nationwide strict lockdown has been extended till 14 July to stem the rising tide of Covid-19 infections.

The restrictions, imposed last week, will be effective during the extended period too, said a gazette notification of the Cabinet Division today.

Earlier, the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 suggested extending the ongoing strict lockdown restrictions by one more week to curb infections.

On 30 June, the government imposed nationwide one-week strict lockdown from 1-7 July as Covid-19 took a dangerous turn in the country.

Lockdown restrictions at a glance

The number of Covid patients, infected with highly infectious Delta variant, increased in Bangladesh since it was detected here in April.

According to an IEDCR report published on Sunday, the Delta variant was detected in 48% of samples in May and 78% in June.

The health department Sunday reported its highest daily deaths - 153- from coronavirus since the pandemic hit the country more than 15 months ago.

Besides, some 102 deaths were recorded at Covid-19 units of different hospitals in ten districts in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

Bangladesh / Top News

lockdown

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Labour, law ,rules and relevant policies and review thorugh a gender lens

Labour, law ,rules and relevant policies and review thorugh a gender lens

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Severe waterlogging in Dhaka despite minimal rains

TBS Today: Severe waterlogging in Dhaka despite minimal rains

21h | Videos
TBS World: "Eye of Fire" in Mexico sea

TBS World: "Eye of Fire" in Mexico sea

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Its the underprivileged who fear lockdowns, not the coronavirus

TBS Today: Its the underprivileged who fear lockdowns, not the coronavirus

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

5
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

6
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making