Lockdown day 3: 621 arrested in Dhaka

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 July, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2021, 09:37 pm

Related News

Lockdown day 3: 621 arrested in Dhaka

Rickshaws and private vehicles were seen on various roads

TBS Report
03 July, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2021, 09:37 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

People in the capital are still leaving their houses without any reason despite the strict lockdown.

On the third day of the lockdown, law enforcement agencies showed a slightly relaxed position than the previous two days. Rickshaws and private vehicles were seen on various roads, although there was no public transport.

According to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) sources, 621 people were arrested on Saturday, the third day of the lockdown, from streets in different areas of Dhaka while 346 were fined over Tk1 lakh for violating restrictions.

DMP fined a number of vehicle owners worth TK19 lakh under the Road Transport Act for bringing out their vehicles during the lockdown.

Besides, Chattogram police arrested 17 people for violating lockdown instructions. 

Hafiz Al Faruk, the additional deputy commissioner of DMP's Tejgaon division, told the media, "We are patrolling the city streets to enforce the lockdown. 152 people were arrested in our division for violating lockdown rules."

Meanwhile, Rapid Action Battalion's Legal and Media Wing Director Khandaker Al Moin said, "RAB is conducting drives in different neighbourhoods of the capital as many people are wandering on streets without any reason. Most of them are not even wearing masks."

He said we are taking legal action against the lockdown violators.

According to DMP sources, on Friday, 320 persons were detained in the capital for violating lockdown rules. Among them, 208 people were punished by mobile court. On the first day of lockdown, on Thursday, 941 persons were detained. Among them, 550 were arrested in cases for violating lockdown rules.

TBS Chattogram office said 17 people who violated lockdown rules were arrested on Saturday. On the third day of lockdown, public movement increased in the port city. More rickshaws and private vehicles, compared to the previous two days, were seen plying on the streets.

Earlier, a week ago, the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 recommended that a 14-day strict shutdown be imposed across the country considering the worsening Covid-19 situation.

Top News

Coronavirus lockdowns / Coronavirus / Covid-19 Lockdown defaulters / Lockdown flouters / case / police / detain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: 1 out of 5 pets getting infected by Covid-19 through owners

TBS World: 1 out of 5 pets getting infected by Covid-19 through owners

10m | Videos
Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

25m | Videos
TBS Stories: From garment industry owner to cattle farmer

TBS Stories: From garment industry owner to cattle farmer

5h | Videos
TBS Today: Walt Disney returns to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Walt Disney returns to Bangladesh

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

5
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

6
A part of the building collapsed due to blast. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Bangladesh

Huge explosion at Moghbazar, 7 killed, more than 100 injured