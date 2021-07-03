Lockdown day 3: 621 arrested in Dhaka

People in the capital are still leaving their houses without any reason despite the strict lockdown.

On the third day of the lockdown, law enforcement agencies showed a slightly relaxed position than the previous two days. Rickshaws and private vehicles were seen on various roads, although there was no public transport.

According to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) sources, 621 people were arrested on Saturday, the third day of the lockdown, from streets in different areas of Dhaka while 346 were fined over Tk1 lakh for violating restrictions.

DMP fined a number of vehicle owners worth TK19 lakh under the Road Transport Act for bringing out their vehicles during the lockdown.

Besides, Chattogram police arrested 17 people for violating lockdown instructions.

Hafiz Al Faruk, the additional deputy commissioner of DMP's Tejgaon division, told the media, "We are patrolling the city streets to enforce the lockdown. 152 people were arrested in our division for violating lockdown rules."

Meanwhile, Rapid Action Battalion's Legal and Media Wing Director Khandaker Al Moin said, "RAB is conducting drives in different neighbourhoods of the capital as many people are wandering on streets without any reason. Most of them are not even wearing masks."

He said we are taking legal action against the lockdown violators.

According to DMP sources, on Friday, 320 persons were detained in the capital for violating lockdown rules. Among them, 208 people were punished by mobile court. On the first day of lockdown, on Thursday, 941 persons were detained. Among them, 550 were arrested in cases for violating lockdown rules.

TBS Chattogram office said 17 people who violated lockdown rules were arrested on Saturday. On the third day of lockdown, public movement increased in the port city. More rickshaws and private vehicles, compared to the previous two days, were seen plying on the streets.

Earlier, a week ago, the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 recommended that a 14-day strict shutdown be imposed across the country considering the worsening Covid-19 situation.