Lockdown Day 1: 249 people detained in capital for breaking rules

Police are cracking down on lockdown rule violators with 249 people already detained in the capital for going out on the streets defying restrictions on the first day of the strict lockdown.

They were detained between 8am and 1pm from different areas of the capital, with the highest detentions seen in Mirpur.

Police said the detainees could not provide acceptable reasons for defying the stay-at-home order.

Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Mirpur Division, ASM Mahatab Uddin said, "Police members of each of our police stations are conducting operations in different areas of Mirpur. More than a hundred people have been detained for coming out of their house without any logical reason. Some of them said they went out to see what the lockdown was like. Some said they didn't know about the lockdown.

"Those detained are being questioned. If they cannot give a logical explanation, they will be punished by a mobile court."

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mohammadpur Zone of Tejgaon Division, Mrittunjoy Dey Sajal, told bangla daily Prothom Alo, "30 people have been detained in Tejgaon Police Station area, eight in Tejgaon Industrial Area Police Station, 26 in Mohammadpur Police Station, 18 in Adabar Police Station, 43 in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station and 42 in Hatirjheel Police Station. They have been detained for leaving their house without any reason."

In five hours, 167 from Tejgaon, 75 from Mirpur and seven people from Gulshan have been detained.

At the same time, 222 traffic cases have been filed, with total fines amounting to Tk2,97,100.

Ten shops were also fined.

