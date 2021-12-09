List for booster dose recipients will be finalised soon: Health minister

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 07:34 pm

Health Minister Zahid Maleque speaking at Kurmitola General Hospital. Photo: Collected
Health Minister Zahid Maleque speaking at Kurmitola General Hospital. Photo: Collected

The government will soon finalise the list of booster dose recipients to contain the spread of coronavirus infections, Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said.

The minister made the disclosure while addressing the "Nationwide Blindness Survey 2020" release programme at a hotel in the capital on Thursday (9 December). 

He said people will be inoculated with booster doses as soon as the list is completed.

Earlier, the Director General of Health Services authorities said that Bangladesh is not considering a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine until the entire targeted population is brought under vaccination. 

However, on 30 November, the health minister said that the government had decided to provide booster doses to everyone who are aged above 60 and comorbid patients.

Several countries, including the United States and Singapore, have started providing booster doses to various groups, including health workers, elderly and comorbid patients, although there is no such directive by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

